Foxwoods to lift COVID-19 restrictions by May 19

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) — When Foxwoods reopened last summer there were quite a few changes put in place. But this week many of those pandemic protocols like every other slot machine being shut off will be lifted. Restrictions are being relaxed but some people may remain on guard.

“I guess it depends on people are vaccinated,” said Maddie Kovacac of Montville. “That’s a big thing.”

“My concern being a nurse is people being vaccinated and also the caution. Being sent to the wind type of thing,” said Lynne Perrault. “We still see a lot of positive cases coming in.”

Foxwoods has announced that all slot machines will be on and ready for play and capacity restrictions will slowly lift across table games, restaurants, theaters, events, retail shops, and beyond.

It says there will still be continuous advanced cleaning of high touch areas and social distancing where appropriate.

It will also continue to require people to wear face coverings as they are required to do at Mohegan Sun which has its social distancing and other pandemic protocols still in place.

On Wednesday the state eliminates most of its COVID 19 restrictions including no longer requiring those who are fully vaccinated to wear face coverings indoors.

“I would still caution people to be still very cautious and careful and it’s a personal decision,” said Perreault.

“As long as the numbers stay okay and people are being safe you know hand sanitizing and washing their hands and people keep getting vaccinated then I guess,” said Kovacac. “You know as long as it feels safe.”

Foxwoods says it is currently in the process of easing the restrictions by May 19th, aligning with the state’s plans.