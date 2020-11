Conn. (WTNH) — Foxwoods Resort Casino is taking a gamble on their customers who are 55 and older.

Starting Friday, the casino will make one of its five gaming floors exclusively available to guests who are 55 and older. They are going to do this every weekend in November in the Rainmaker Casino.

They are the first casino in the country to try this.

There will be giveaways, drink specials, and special entertainment. All events will be safe, sanitized, and socially distanced.