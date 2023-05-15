GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been almost a month since the deadly crash on the Gold Star Bridge in Groton, and the pedestrian walkway has been closed since then.

Thanks to the Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT), shuttle bus service starts Monday over the Gold Star Memorial Bridge, giving pedestrians a free ride.

The crash covered part of the bridge in burning oil. Crews are still evaluating, testing and repairing the walkway, and as a result, it is still closed.

The Gold Star Bridge Shuttle can hold 20 people and two bicycles simultaneously. It can also be used by people in wheelchairs.

While there is no cost, no transfers will be issued, either. It will run in a continuous loop, taking about 30 minutes.

It stops at 121 Riverview Ave. in Groton, Bridge St. in Groton, and Williams St. and Bailey Circle in New London.

It will run seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 5 p.n. until the walkway is back open.