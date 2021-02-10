Free Valentine’s Day weddings put on hold at Olde Mistick Village due to pandemic

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– A long time Valentine’s Day tradition in Mystic has been put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For 18 years, Marie Tyler Wiley has married couples for free on Valentine’s Day in the Meeting House at Olde Mistick Village. Last year more than 30 couples tied the knot there but this year Wiley decided to put the weddings on hold to try to prevent the spread of COVID.

She wanted to get the word out so no one showed up – only to be disappointed.

“If I had the Meeting House full of people as I usually do that’s crazy town, and you can’t expect them to stand out in the elements,” said Wiley.

Wiley plans to restart Valentine’s Day weddings again next year, and says if there are couples who really want to get married this Valentine’s Day she can perform private ceremonies in the morning.

