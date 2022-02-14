MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Rev. Marie Tyler Wiley has been performing free weddings in the Meeting House at Olde Mistick Village on Feb. 14 for about two decades.

“Welcome Sarah and Zachery to your wedding day and Happy Valentine’s Day,” Wiley said to one of the couples Monday.

She only had to cancel this tradition last year because of COVID.

“It feels wonderful to be back,” Wiley said.

She enjoys the ceremonies as much as the happy couples do.

“Zachery, you may kiss your beautiful bride, let the celebration begin,” Wiley said, prompting a round of applause.

Among those watching the weddings Monday was a very special couple. They were the only ones to get married in the Meeting House last year on Valentine’s Day after making some special arrangements.

Annette and Chester Lickwola contacted the Reverend and the owner of Olde Mistick Village.

“She said she believed in love,” Annette said.

Both said yes so the couple was able to have their own private ceremony there one year ago today.

“We didn’t want to wait,” Lickwola said.

For the first time, Montville also offered free Valentine’s Day weddings and vow renewals. Couples could get their marriage certificate, pick out a wedding band if they needed to, tie the knot, and even have a toast at Town Hall.

“We just wanted to make and do something nice for all of our wedding couples in the area,” said Justice of the Peace Betty Allard.

A day of love and marriage.

“It’s the best thing ever,” said Daniel Brown, who came from Westerly to marry his bride Holly. “I was looking forward to this.”

