Free wedding ceremonies to return to Olde Mistick Village on Valentine’s Day

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Looking to get married on Valentine’s Day? Olde Mistick Village could be the perfect place to do so!

Tyler Wiley, a non-denominational minister, will be performing free wedding ceremonies for couples on Monday, Feb. 14 at the Meeting House in Olde Mistick Village. She has been performing this service for almost 20 years.

“On the most romantic day of the year, I love to give couples who are ready to take the plunge a special and unique wedding experience,” Wiley said.

There are five ceremonies to choose from and photographer Tammy Lynn Foto will be providing her expertise to make the day special.

Ceremonies will be performed from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on a first come, first served basis. No registration is required.

Couples are required to present an official wedding license from the Town of Stonington, which can be obtained at the Stonington Town Hall Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Couples also have the option to renew their vows or participate in a commitment ceremony.

All attendees will be required to wear a mask before and after the ceremonies.