Freezin' for a Reason event in Colchester raises money for those struggling to heat homes

Posted: Feb 10, 2019 12:19 PM EST

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) - The Freezin' for a Reason event was held in Colchester over the weekend.

A dedicated group woke up on Sunday in 15 degree weather. They spent the weekend camping.

It is to raise money for people who have trouble heating their homes.

"In the past nine years, we have raised $86,000 to go towards that. And every cent that we raise here goes directly to our fuel bank," explained Colchester Police Officer Rob Suchecki.

The group said it will be accepting donations through 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

