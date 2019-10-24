1  of  2
Friends of motorcyclist killed by drunk driver gather at suspect’s court appearance

New London

by: Tina Detelj

Posted: / Updated:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– These family members and friends of Frank Barabas are at New London Superior Court seeking justice.

Police say he was killed when a woman who was drinking and driving, that’s according to police, turned her car in front of his motorcycle. 

Police say 37-year-old Kimberly Zollar, of Niantic caused the fatal crash which took the life of 42-year-old Frank Barabas, of Oakdale.

His friends and family were at New London Superior Court Thursday to try to bring attention to the dangers motorcyclists face, especially with alleged drunk drivers on the road.

“Finding out she’s playing cards all day at the casino and them serving her drinks and she had to get into that bar just a little faster and it just breaks my heart. We went to the crash site and saw that there was complete visibility that day,” said Eric Morton, a friend.

“Anything that can be done to stop a drunk driver from drinking and driving I support fully,” said Carlene Barabas, Frank’s mother.

Zoller is due back in court November 13th. 

