Funeral to be held for State Representative Linda Orange in Colchester

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A funeral will be held for State Representative Linda Orange on Tuesday at Saint Andrew Church in Colchester.

Orange passed away last week.

She announced earlier this month that she planned to resign in February to focus on treatment for pancreatic cancer. Orange represented parts of Colchester, Lebanon, Windham and Mansfield for 23 years.

Governor Lamont tweeted the news of Rep. Orange’s death Wednesday evening, saying, “Linda truly loved serving the people of her district. She did lasting good work for Connecticut, and she will be missed.”

