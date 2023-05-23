GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — General Dynamics Electric Boat was awarded a $1.076 billion contract modification from the United States Navy to provide long-lead-time material and advanced construction for Virginia class fast attack submarines, according to officials.

Electric Goat is currently under contract for the construction of submarines but the $1,075,896,000 in funds will allow Electric Boat to purchase materials and components needed for hulls.

“This contract modification sends a crucial demand signal to the submarine industrial base, enabling our suppliers to invest in the capacity and materials needed to increase production volume,” said Kevin Graney, president of General Dynamics Electric Boat.

Virginia submarines are designed to include anti-submarine surface ship warfare and special operations support.