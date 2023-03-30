UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Are you craving a new tattoo?

If so, you’re in luck as the New England Tattoo Expo is returning to Mohegan Sun for its third year from April 14 to 16.

Over 350 artists from across the world will be in attendance; guests can expect to see both nationally-recognized artists in the U.S. as well as artists from their favorite local tattoo shops in the state.

Ink Master stars like Cleen Rock, Caroline Evans, Jimmy Snaz, and Angel Rose will appear, along with renowned artists Chad Chase of Maine’s Venom Ink, Evan Olin of Powerline Tattoo in Rhode Island, and Douglas Prudente, a Brazilian artist.

Is piercing more your style? Nine piercers from across the country will take a stab at the event.

Over 40 vendors will showcase their work at the expo; guests can expect to see a variety of items up-for-grabs like pop culture gifts, crystals, candles, clothing, oddity art, and food. Tattoo aftercare and numbing cream will also be available.

Tom Ringwalt, owner of his own convention – Tommy’s Tattoo Convention – for the last 10 years, will host the expo alongside Ink Master Season 2 winner Steve Tefft.

The convention will run from 4 to 11 p.m. on April 14, 12 to 11 p.m. on April 15, and 12 to 8 p.m. on April 16 at the Mohegan Sun Expo Center.

Find tickets, a list of artists and vendors, and more information here.