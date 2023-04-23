GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A GoFundMe campaign quickly surpassed its goal of raising $100,000 for the family of a man killed in a fatal crash Friday on the Gold Star Bridge.

The GoFundMe, created Saturday, had raised more than $108,000, as of Sunday afternoon. About 2,200 people have donated to the campaign.

Wallace Fauquet III, a 42-year-old from Gales Ferry, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were injured.

Police said that a Toyota Avalon’s fire blew out, which caused the vehicle to swerve in front of a merging home heating oil delivery truck. The tanker hit the back of the passenger vehicle, which caused the truck to roll over and catch fire.

Fauquet leaves behind a wife and four children, according to the GoFundMe. He was the main financial provider for the family.

“Wally was a hard-working, caring, charismatic, family man,” the fundraiser reads. “He truly made the world a better place and helped everyone. He would have done anything for anyone.”