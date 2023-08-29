GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) announced Monday that the sidewalk on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge has reopened.

The Southbound span between Groton and New London has been closed since the fiery crash in April that took the life of an oil tanker driver. The crash occurred when a car and a tanker truck carrying home heating oil collided, causing the oil tanker truck to burst into flames.

“This sidewalk is a critical link between New London and Groton and we are thrilled to see it reopened today. We invite pedestrians and bicyclists to begin using the crossing immediately,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Deputy Commissioner Laoise King. “We appreciate the communities’ patience as we worked tirelessly over the last few months completing the necessary repairs to ensure public safety.”

The no-cost shuttle service that has been offered during the closure will continue running through Sept. 1. Work is also continuing under the bridge and on the roadway.