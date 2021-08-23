Gov. Lamont discusses storm resiliency during visit to New London following Tropical Storm Henri

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — With all of this rainwater dumped on Connecticut in the last week, the state is focusing on protecting communities. Governor Ned Lamont toured Tropical Storm Henri damage in eastern Connecticut Monday and then headed to New London to discuss the state’s push for resiliency projects.

One example of state resiliency projects is new million-dollar pumps that were put into the Shaw Cove Pumping station. They now keep Bank Street in New London from flooding.

The city is the first in the state to form a Stormwater Authority. They took advantage of a newly-passed law.

Governor Lamont joined leaders at the firehouse to see photos of the progress. The Authority oversees massive resiliency projects to protect communities from flooding and wastewater pollution.

State Commissioner Katie Dykes of CT DEEP explained, “This is one of the wettest Julys that we’ve experienced in Connecticut in some time. We’ve seen swelling rivers and backed up sewer systems complete with manhole geysers, flooding streets that are totaling residents’ parked cars and blocking traffic.”

Mayor Michael Passero (D-New London) added, “If you go down to Green Harbor Beach – and if you went down to Green Harbor Beach to this neighborhood in the middle of a storm yesterday – you would see no flooding and very little effect from all the water that we received.”

The city spent $5 million on Green Harbor Beach to fix issues. Aging infrastructure like substations near low-lying areas are also a focus for resiliency projects also creating microgrids to maintain power for critical assets like hospitals and emergency shelters.