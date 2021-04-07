Gov. Lamont highlights commitment to build economic growth in southeastern CT

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– The governor announced plans to build up the economy in southeastern Connecticut on Wednesday morning.

A new 137 unit housing complex is still under construction in downtown New London. It’s called The Docks and it’s the second complex made by A R Building, and we’re told a third may be on the way.

This is in response to the expansion at Electric Boat. That, along with the offshore wind industry and a National Coast Guard Museum on the horizon, southeastern Connecticut is hoping to make a comeback.

“We’re showing off the development here in New London to let everyone know that the pandemic may have slowed us down, it’s had a great human toll, but we are not daunted at all and we’re going to pick up where we left off. The city of New London is the capital of southeastern Connecticut, we’re going to lead the way in building this local economy,” said Mayor Michael Passero, (D) New London.

News 8’s Tina Detelj has more details on the plans in the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FEMA's mobile vaccination unit to make stops in eastern CT's vulnerable communities

News /

Griswold Inn in Essex closed Easter Sunday, forced to cancel 350 reservations after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

News /

Norwich business owner gives away motorized wheelchairs to those in need

News /

New London church holds drive-in Easter service at Ocean Beach Park

News /

New London church to hold drive-in Easter service at Ocean Beach Park

News /

Norwich to crack down on distracted driving as part of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss