Gov. Lamont highlights commitment to build economic growth in southeastern CT

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– The governor announced plans to build up the economy in southeastern Connecticut on Wednesday morning.

A new 137 unit housing complex is still under construction in downtown New London. It’s called The Docks and it’s the second complex made by A R Building, and we’re told a third may be on the way.

This is in response to the expansion at Electric Boat. That, along with the offshore wind industry and a National Coast Guard Museum on the horizon, southeastern Connecticut is hoping to make a comeback.

“We’re showing off the development here in New London to let everyone know that the pandemic may have slowed us down, it’s had a great human toll, but we are not daunted at all and we’re going to pick up where we left off. The city of New London is the capital of southeastern Connecticut, we’re going to lead the way in building this local economy,” said Mayor Michael Passero, (D) New London.

