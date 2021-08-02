Gov. Lamont signs bill to make it easier for military spouses to obtain an occupational license

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Governor Ned Lamont held a bill signing ceremony on Monday for legislation to help military families.

The bill will make it easier for military spouses and others who are relocating to Connecticut to receive the state license and certifications necessary to obtain employment in certain healthcare professions and other types of trades.

According to the Department of Defense, approximately 35% of military spouses in the labor force work in professions that require state licenses and certification.

Lamont says because military families are often required to relocate several times throughout a military career, each state should do what they can to make accommodations for military spouses to obtain employment.

The new law that goes into effect on October 1 says that the Dept. of Public Health and CT Department of Consumer Protection will issue the appropriate license or credential to a state resident or the spouse of an active duty service member stationed in Connecticut if that person has practiced safely under another state’s license for at least four years, meets examination requirements under state statues, and completes necessary background checks.

For the DPH, this apple to all of the agency’s credentialed professions, including but not limited to:

dentists

emergency medical services personnel

nurses

physical therapists

physicians

sanitarians

veterinarians

For DCP, this applies to: