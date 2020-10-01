Gov. Lamont suggests sending cavalry to Norwich following jump in Covid-19 cases

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– In Norwich, city, health, and school officials are urging residents to be more vigilant during this pandemic.

This comes as the city has experienced a jump in COVID positive cases of 5 percent. That’s two and a half times the state rate of 1.8 percent.

Health officials say it doesn’t trace back to any one event or gathering. But more that it is community-wide. They are urging people to social distance, wear masks, and even get tested for COVID-19.

“Almost a hundred new cases within the last 8 to 9 days. You know you get one or two a day, that’s one thing. When you’re getting 12, when we get 26 which was yesterday alone, you got to raise the red flag. And say we’ve got to to all contribute and be part of a solution,” said Mayor Peter Nystrom, (R) Norwich.

The governor did reach out to the mayor and Thursday spoke about sending the cavalry right down to Norwich, which could include the track and trace assistance which the state provided to Danbury back in August.

It could also mean more resources for testing.