Gov. Lamont taking a closer look at future of Millstone Nuclear Facility

Posted: Apr 15, 2019 06:44 AM EDT

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Governor Ned Lamont is taking a closer look at the future of the Millstone Nuclear Facility in Waterford Monday morning.

In March, the Governor announced that Dominion Energy and Connecticut's two electric companies had reached an agreement to keep the facility open for the next ten years at least. 

Millstone employs 1,500 people in the state.

The news conference will happen on Monday at 10 a.m. in Waterford. 

