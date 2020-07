GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont is expected to visit Pfizer in Groton Wednesday morning to discuss the company’s research to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

John Burkhardt, senior vice president of drug safety R&D and head of the Pfizer Groton site, and Keith Hedrick, Mayor of the City of Groton, will be in attendance.

The governor will hold a press conference at the Pfizer Groton site at 11 a.m. Wednesday.