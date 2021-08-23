Gov. Lamont visits CT National Guardsmen to thank them for their service during the pandemic, recent storms

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – The governor learned a little more about the equipment used by the engineer units out of the National Guard Armory in Norwich today and got a chance to thank them in person for all they’ve done over the past 18 months.

“You made us ready and if we weren’t ready the worst could happen,” Governor Ned Lamont, (D) Connecticut told the group gathered outside the armory.

The guard members did everything from building field hospitals and handing out PPE at the beginning of the pandemic to helping with tropical storm clean up and power restoration last year.

“Help them on the ground when they do the work on the wires,” said CT National Guard Member Peter Scorzelli.

They also helped keep the peace with their presence at the national and state capitols this past January.

“We were spread out to various landmarks between the court house, the capitol building, the Hartford armory building there,” said Scorzelli.

“I can tell you in 35 years we never… this is probably the longest period of time that we’ve had soldiers and airmen on orders,” said Connecticut National Guard Gen. Francis Evon, Jr.

Today the governor shared a meal and shared his thanks with the guardsmen and women.

“I love the guard and I’ll tell you why. We needed you desperately over this last year and a half and you stepped up every day,” said Gov. Lamont.

Currently there are still about a dozen Connecticut National Guard teams helping with the aftermath of Tropical Storm Henri. Some are equipped with high water rescue vehicles and others have high mobility engineering excavators also known as HMEEs.

There are also more than 900 Connecticut guardsmen deployed around the world.

“We have some airmen that are helping with the evacuation in Afghanistan,” said Gen. Evon.

“It’s been a busy year for us but great opportunity to help support the community,” said Scorzelli.

Unprecedented service during unprecedented times.