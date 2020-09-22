Governor announces long-term restructuring plan for Mystic Aquarium

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont was in Mystic Tuesday morning to announce the completion of a $31.5 million public-private restructure and investment in Mystic Aquarium.

This will allow the aquarium to not only survive but to thrive, said Mystic Aquarium CEO, Dr. Stephen Coan.

Between mid-March and July 2, its doors were closed but still had to pay $1.5 million for animal care. Right now, the aquarium is at 50% capacity for visitors.

The plan would replace state funding for the aquarium with private capital following recovery from COVID-19. For now, the state will give a $7 million line of credit in working capital to the Aquarium; that is a 20-year loan. The restructure has already offset the $14.5 million in long-term debt, as well as raised over $10 million from private donors.

Pre-COVID, Mystic Aquarium saw around 800,000 visitors annually and has been the centerpiece of the state’s $18 billion annual tourism economy.

