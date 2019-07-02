Governor Lamont in Mystic to promote tourism

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)–The recently remodeled The Whaler’s Inn was one of the stops on Governor Ned Lamont‘s tour of downtown Mystic.

He also went to Bank Square Books and Grass & Bone Butcher Shop and Restaurant as well as Mystic Aquarium, Mystic Seaport, and Saltwater Farm Vineyard in Stonington.

Several stops in an effort to promote tourism.

“I think we all have hope that some of the actions that he’s taken at the state level recognizing the importance of tourism in this region I think is really inspiring for all of us,” said Amanda Arling, President of The Whaler’s Inn.

“We’re doing everything we can to promote it. I’m a one man promotion machine,” said the governor. “I’m going telling the story everywhere I go.”

He’s hoping rail service will bring in more visitors to Mystic and other spots along the shoreline.

While the governor was walking around some people took the opportunity to stop him and bend his ear a little bit.

“I’m disappointed that there are so many of the companies businesses that have moved out because of taxes,” said Gayle Jobst.

She wanted to talk jobs and taxes but instead made small talk during her unexpected meet up with the governor.

Susan Austin, Groton’s Assistant Superintendent of Schools, met him while shopping in a downtown store however and talked shop.

“I bent his ear about Groton public schools and how well we are and being the 33rd alliance district the support it’s still needed here,” said Austin.

“Oh I certainly listen and I take it to heart,” the governor told News 8.

The folks who hosted his visit hope it sparks more support for tourism throughout the state.

“I think advertising dollars would go along way,” said Arling.