NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The New London Police Department is investigating an incident in the city where a human likely intentionally threw an explosive at a seagull, resulting in fatal injuries for the bird.

The City of New London Animal Control Department responded to a call of an injured fledgling gull in the parking lot of Fisher’s Island Ferry. While the call wasn’t surprising, the ACP said the nature of the injury was troublesome, as it was human-related.

According to the ACP, a veterinarian said a person threw something at the bird, likely a firecracker, which then exploded in its mouth. The injury was beyond repair, and the veterinarian was forced to euthanize the bird.

See the censored image below:

Photo via New London ACD

While there were fireworks in New London Thursday night, the ACP said the injury wasn’t consistent with getting hit by an errant firework, and since it was not fully flighted, the bird was not flying in the path of any blasts. The damage came directly from inside his mouth.

“I’ve been in this field, in this very city, for nearly 20 years, and still manage to get surprised by the depths that my fellow human beings can sink to,” an employee with the ACP shared in a Facebook post Friday. “I understand that these birds can be nuisances, and not many people like them, but to intentionally maim a living create in such a manner and then to leave it to suffer is truly appalling.”

The NLPD is investigating the incident with the ACD and conducting a canvass in the area for potential video footage.

Anyone who witnessed the event or knows any further information is urged to contact police at (860) 447-1481 or submit an anonymous tip by texting “NLPDTIP” plus the information to Tip411 or by clicking “Submit a Tip” on the NLPD Facebook page.