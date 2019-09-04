Griswold considers firearm rules

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Here in Griswold you cannot bring a gun into school, but what about the senior center?

Right now, there are no rules or regulations regarding firearms on this property or other town owned property.

So the town is considering possibly developing some rules for that. This conversation was sparked when a member here at this senior center did have a gun on him. It was certainly a safe situation but it did make some people feel uncomfortable.

So the director said we need to know exactly what the rules are regarding this.

“It’s a very different time now and you have to be aware of everybody and everything. And particularly speaking for myself here at the senior center, my job is to provide a safe place for the seniors and I think that is a step in the right direction. I want it to be safe…I want everybody to feel comfortable here,” said Tina Falck, Director, Griswold Senior Center

Any proposal regarding firearms on town properties is still in its infancy. No guns are allowed on the school complex in town except for the campus security officer who for the first time this year is armed.