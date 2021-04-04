Griswold Inn in Essex closed on Easter Sunday after staff member tests positive for COVID-19, owner reports

New London

by: Gina D'Amico,

Posted: / Updated:
essex 2_499194

Griswold Inn – Essex, CT

ESSEX, Conn. (WTNH)– The Griswold Inn is closed on Easter Sunday after staff member tests positive for COVID-19, according to the owner Geoff Paul.

The owner, Geoff Paul, tells News 8 the restaurant chose to cancel around 350 reservations out of an abundance of caution after a wait staff member tested positive.

When News 8’s Dennis House asked Paul what the cancelations meant to the inn, he said, “350 reservations. It’s a very substantial and important day for us. And more importantly to me, it’s a day where families celebrate their time together. It’s just such a wonderful day. It has such a great, warm, and traditional feeling. So we’re very sorry for all those people who come join us year after year. But we have to be safe, that’s the environment we are in.”

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest details.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

