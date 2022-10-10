GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Tenants at Branford Manor in Groton say there is a very bad mold problem in the apartments. News 8 got a look inside some of those apartments on Monday.

Tenants said water is seeping into the basement, which is making the mold grow. In one of the apartments, mold can be seen not only in the bath and shower area but in the medicine cabinet and on the ceilings and walls.

Sara Alvarez says this has caused health problems for her and her children. She said this has caused her children to develop asthma.

The tenants of the Section 8 housing are hoping that both the city and town can help push the owners of the complex into fixing the problem. A few years ago, there was a big remediation done to get rid of the mold, but they say the problems causing the mold were never addressed.

The mayor told News 8 that they are looking at a tax abatement that the owners of the complex get and possibly finding that owner in default.

“The humidity levels are 65 to 68%, so that’s ripe for having mold,” said Mayor Keith Hendricks. “So, you need to have increased ventilation, and you need to get the humidity temperature, humidity percent down, so you don’t have conditions to grow mold.”

The mayor says of the 442 units in the complex, 144 have basements and 96 of them have mold, so that’s more than 60 percent.