Groton brewery’s new beer benefits Work Vessels for Vets

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A brewery in Groton is showing support for Veterans.

The Outer Light Brewing Company has canned a beer to support Work Vessels for Vets. It’s a non-profit based in Mystic, which gives injured Veterans the tools they need to start their own business.

A portion of all sales of the new brew will go toward Work Vessels for Vets.

RELATED: ‘Keeping Kids Out of Prison’ program distributes boxes of food to those in need in New London

The brew is called ‘Workin’ Vets New England IPA.’