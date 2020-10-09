Groton brewery’s new beer benefits Work Vessels for Vets

New London

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A brewery in Groton is showing support for Veterans.

The Outer Light Brewing Company has canned a beer to support Work Vessels for Vets. It’s a non-profit based in Mystic, which gives injured Veterans the tools they need to start their own business.

A portion of all sales of the new brew will go toward Work Vessels for Vets.

The brew is called ‘Workin’ Vets New England IPA.’

