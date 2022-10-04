GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A New London County business has been awarded a $532.9 million contract to build Virginia-class submarines for the U.S. Navy, according to an announcement Tuesday evening from Rep. Joe Courtney (D-CT 02).

In addition to the new contract, General Dynamics Electric Boat’s 2019 contract will brings the new cumulative value of its deal with the Navy to more than $813 million.

The contract is for lead yard support, development studies and design efforts for Virginia-class submarines, one of which was almost cut from production in 2020.

“Success takes persistent effort, and it doesn’t happen overnight—that’s true in any industry, and it’s certainly the case when it comes to the booming growth at the shipyard in Groton, and in our skilled manufacturing sectors,” Courtney said in the written announcement. “This U.S. Navy contract award is a direct result of all the growth and success eastern Connecticut’s shipbuilding and manufacturing sectors have been seeing lately. We’ve kept Virginia-class submarine construction going strong, even staving off an attempt to eliminate an entire sub back in 2020, we’ve kept our skilled manufacturing workforce growing at an impressive pace, and this recent award represents an additional investment on top of a contract the Navy previously awarded in 2019 to support submarine design and construction in Groton.”

Courtney has chaired the federal seapower subcommittee since 2019.

Virginia-class submarines are nuclear-powered attack vessels. The Navy has purchased two a year since 2011.