Groton couple arrested during insurgence at U.S. Capitol now back home in CT

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– In Groton, two residents who were arrested during the insurgence down in Washington D.C. on Wednesday have returned home to Groton Friday. We did go to the home owned by 40-year-old Mauricio Mendez and 40-year-old Victoria Bergeson and we were told to leave and as soon as we were told that we did leave.

They face charges of unlawful entry and violation of a curfew for reportedly not leaving an area near the Capitol building when they were told to. 

According to court papers in Washington D.C., “the Metropolitan Police Department Chief Parson, L issued 3 warnings for the individuals to disperse and go inside. The list of individuals did not obey the warnings.”

Both Bergeson and Mendez were reportedly arrested with several other people.

“However, we still have a significant amount of work ahead of us to identify and hold each and every one of the violent mob accountable for their actions. We have collected numerous images of persons of interest that we are asking the community to help us identify. These images depict individuals engaged in various acts of violence or property destruction,” said Chief Robert Contee, Metropolitan Police Department.

News 8 did check with the Code of the District of Columbia, as well as the Metropolitan Police Department website, and found that a curfew violation could come with as much as a $500 fine and community service while a conviction for unlawful entry could mean a $1,000 fine, and as much as 180 days in jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Groton couple arrested during insurgence at U.S. Capitol now back home in CT

News /

Shipping delays keep holiday packages from being delivered across the country

News /

Folks wash away 2020 and welcome first day of 2021 with 3rd Annual Sea Breeze Plunge at Black Point Beach

News /

East Lyme man arrested, accused of setting his own porch on fire

News /

Eastern CT small businesses, restaurants prepared for New Year's Eve celebrations to look different amid pandemic

News /

'The Cake Lady' in New London retiring due to pandemic crisis

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss