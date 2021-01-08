Groton couple arrested during insurgence at U.S. Capitol now back home in CT

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– In Groton, two residents who were arrested during the insurgence down in Washington D.C. on Wednesday have returned home to Groton Friday. We did go to the home owned by 40-year-old Mauricio Mendez and 40-year-old Victoria Bergeson and we were told to leave and as soon as we were told that we did leave.

They face charges of unlawful entry and violation of a curfew for reportedly not leaving an area near the Capitol building when they were told to.

According to court papers in Washington D.C., “the Metropolitan Police Department Chief Parson, L issued 3 warnings for the individuals to disperse and go inside. The list of individuals did not obey the warnings.”

Both Bergeson and Mendez were reportedly arrested with several other people.

“However, we still have a significant amount of work ahead of us to identify and hold each and every one of the violent mob accountable for their actions. We have collected numerous images of persons of interest that we are asking the community to help us identify. These images depict individuals engaged in various acts of violence or property destruction,” said Chief Robert Contee, Metropolitan Police Department.

News 8 did check with the Code of the District of Columbia, as well as the Metropolitan Police Department website, and found that a curfew violation could come with as much as a $500 fine and community service while a conviction for unlawful entry could mean a $1,000 fine, and as much as 180 days in jail.