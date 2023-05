GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is seriously injured after crashing their car on I-95 Southbound in Groton.

According to state police, a car drove-off the highway on I-95 Southbound near Exit 88.

At least one person is seriously injured, police said.

The center and right lanes are closed.

The Accident Reconstruction Unit is responding to the scene.

See our live traffic map below:

Stay alert for traffic updates with WTNH in the News 8 app