GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died in a head-on crash Saturday morning in Groton.

Police said the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on Buddington Road between Poquonnock Road and Drozdyk Drive. A Volkswagen Jetta was heading north on Buddington Road when the vehicle crossed into the southbound lane, colliding with a Jeep Cherokee heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Volkswagen was unresponsive when EMS arrived, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where police said he later died. Police have not yet released his name and age.

The driver of the Jeep and her 5-year-old daughter were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Groton Police Department at (860) 441-6712.