GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Groton, who was driving a dump truck, died on Monday after crashing into a tree.

Groton police responded to the crash on Fort Hill Road in the area of Vergennes Court just before 11 a.m. At the scene, officers found 69-year-old James Turner of Groton unconscious in the driver’s seat.

Police said Turner was transported to L&M Hospital where he died.

A passenger, 70-year-old Reginald Haggan, was entrapped in the truck. Fire officials were able to remove him via the jaws of life, and he was transported to L&M Hospital for a serious head injury. Life Star transferred Haggan from L&M to Hartford Hospital for further treatment.

According to police, the dump truck was traveling westbound on Fort Hill Road toward Central Avenue when Turner veered sharply to the left, accelerating speed as he crossed the eastbound traffic lane. The truck drove off the road and struck a tree before coming to a rest.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (860) 441-6712.

