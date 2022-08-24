GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire in Groton left one person displaced and a mobile home inhabitable, police said.

The Groton Town Police Department, as well as fire personnel from the Old Mystic, Mystic, and Poquonnock Bridge Fire Departments, responded to a structure fire on High Street around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. A neighbor witnessed smoke coming from the top of a trailer and called 911.

The single family, one level mobile home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, police said, though a neighbor was able to rescue a dog and cat from inside.

Fire fighters distinguished the fire, though police said the home was deemed uninhabitable due to fire and smoke damage.

One person was displaced by the fire, and the Red Cross responded to assist.

The fire is currently under investigation by Fire Investigators from the GTPD and OMFD.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is urged to contact the GTPD at (860) 441-6712.

