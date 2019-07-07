Groton hookah lounge stabbing under investigation

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Groton Town Police patrol check turned into a stabbing investigation at Midnight Hookah Lounge early Sunday morning.

At around 3:15 a.m., officers were made aware of a physical altercation at the lounge at 403 Pleasant Valley Rd. in South Groton, according to a Groton police.

The officers responded to a crowded parking lot and were made aware that New London Police already responded to a male stabbing victim at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.

According to police, the victim’s injuries were the result of a physical altercation at the lounge. He is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The case is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division. Anyone with information is urged to call Groton Town Police at 860-441-6712.

