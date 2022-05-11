GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — When considering a book club, it’s easy to picture a group of older women huddled around a circle crocheting on the side. Groton Public Library is fighting that stigma.

“Not Your Mother’s Book Club” is a first of its kind, offering a different atmosphere for millennials and Gen-Z book lovers, ages 21 to 40.

According to the library, the book club will entail socializing, various activities and games, and of course, lots of book talk.

This month, the library is asking book club members to read a book fitting the theme of “Plants & Pets,” leaving it up to readers to interpret this theme as they see fit.

Interested in joining the book club? Head to the first meeting on Wednesday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Visit grotonpl.org or call (860) 441-6750 for more information.