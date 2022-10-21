GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department arrested a man for carrying illegal pipe bombs on Thursday.

Police responded to a medical call for a person on Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road around 5 p.m. At the scene, officers located suspicious items inside the backpack of the person they were assisting. Police said the backpack contained what was believed to be improvised explosive devices known as pipe bombs.

After placing the package in a more secure location, Gold Star Highway near Tollgate Road was closed to traffic out of precaution.

The state police bomb squad responded to the scene and determined that the devices were actual pipe bombs and disabled them.

The bombs are no longer a threat, police said, noting that this was an isolated incident, and no injuries were reported.

The man in possession of the backpack, Benjamin D. Dahm, was taken into custody and charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, breach of peace in the first degree, illegal bomb manufacture, illegal possession of explosives, and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Dahm is being held on a $150,000 bond and is due in court Friday.

This is an active investigation.

