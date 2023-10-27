GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Groton man was charged on Tuesday for impersonating a police officer on I-95 in East Haven, according to state police.

A Connecticut State Police trooper initiated a traffic stop on I-95S at approximately 8:48 a.m. on Tuesday after the trooper saw a black Dodge Challenger with several red and blue lights on the front exterior, police said.

According to police, the trooper determined that the Dodge Challenger’s license plate was not registered to a law enforcement agency.

The trooper identified the driver as Michael C. Marshall, 43, of Groton, and arrested him, police said.

Marshall admitted that he was using the aftermarket controls inside his car to drive faster during his commute to work, according to state police. The trooper also said Marshall admitted that he was not a sworn law enforcement officer and did not have the right to use these lights.

Police said the Dodge Challenger was towed from the scene and Marshall was transported to Troop G for processing.

Marshall was charged with impersonating a police officer and was released on a $5,000 surety bond, police said. He is scheduled for arraignment on Nov. 13 at New Haven Superior Court, according to authorities.