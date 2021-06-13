Groton-New London Airport closed due to a private single-engine aircraft incident

After a very nice end to the weekend, we're going to return to a few unsettled days with heavy rain coming in early tomorrow. We won't see a washout for the entire day on Monday or Tuesday but there will be periods of showers and storms with lots of clouds. Highs on Monday will only be in the upper 60s before we'll get back into the 70s and 80s for the rest of the forecast. Wednesday through Friday look really nice with sunshine and highs getting into the 80s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with showers developing by morning. Lows around 60.