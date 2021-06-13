Groton-New London Airport closed due to a private single-engine aircraft incident

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Airport Authority confirms an incident involving a private single-engine aircraft at Groton-New London Airport around 5 p.m. Sunday.
The airport is currently closed. There are no reported injuries.
