Groton officials discuss distribution plans for at-home COVID tests

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Groton is planning on distributing at-home COVID-19 tests that they are receiving from the state on Thursday at Fitch High School. The plan is that officials will go to Hartford on Thursday, pick up the tests, and distribute them at the high school starting at 2 p.m.

Like most cities and towns, it has a plan in place to hopefully make that distribution go smoothly and easily.

For residents in Groton, all people have to do is go to the high school entrance, drive up to the senior parking area which is where the painted parking spaces are, get the COVID-19 tests, and then exit toward the middle school.

Residents will be limited to two kits, which contain two tests each, but officials are asking if residents only need one test to only take one because then there will be more for others.

“They should expect to see a pick-up truck or a vehicle parked in the middle and we’ll have the vehicles split off side by side, and at that point, our volunteers and the officers here will be distributing the test kits to the people in their cars,” said Capt. James Bee, Town of Groton Police.

Groton, like many cities and towns, plans to distribute the tests Thursday afternoon. However, some cities and towns like Middletown will be doing Friday.

