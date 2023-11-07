GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police found more than 243 grams of crack cocaine during a drug bust Monday near a Groton school, according to authorities.

The drugs were found when officers searched a residence, located at 197 Brandegee Avenue, according to police. The residence is within 1,500 feet of Thames River Magnet School. Classes were in session during the search, but were not impacted by the investigation.

Officers also found $12,642, along with multiple cell phones and equipment used to prepare drugs to be sold, according to police.

Andre Gilbert, a 53-year-old on probation, has been charged with possession of narcotics, possession of less than half an ounce of crack cocaine with the intent to sell, possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school and for operating a drug factory.

He has been released after posting a $125,000 cash/surety bond.