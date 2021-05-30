Groton Police investigate large disturbance involving gunfire at Midnight Hookah Lounge

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Groton Police are investigating a large disturbance involving gunfire at Midnight Hookah Lounge early Sunday morning.

At approximately 2:50 a.m., officers responded to a large disturbance at Midnight Hookah Lounge on Pleasant Valley Road.

Upon police arrival, officers located a chaotic scene with numerous people fleeing the location. Officers were advised that gunshots were heard in the area.

Police requested mutual aid from surrounding departments to respond to the scene. No injuries were observed to any of the individuals at the scene.

At approximately 5:30 a.m., Groton Police were advised by New London Police of a shooting victim related to the incident arrived at L&M Hospital for treatment.

Officials report that the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Groton Police at (860) 441-6712.

