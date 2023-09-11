GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Groton police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot at after a reported robbery on Sunday, authorities said.

Groton police received multiple calls reporting the sound of gunshots around 8 p.m. near the area of Pleasant Valley Road. At the same time, police dispatch received another call from a man stating that he had just been robbed.

The victim told police he arranged to meet a person in the Groton Square Parking lot located at 220 Route 12 to sell a piece of jewelry.

The victim said the person he arranged to meet with arrived in a silver Hyundai Sonata. The victim said he appeared to be a Hispanic male, and he also had two passengers who were Hispanic males.

The victim said he and the driver exited their car vehicles and the victim showed off the jewelry.

The victim said he was then approached from behind by two separate males. The victim said a male wearing a white sweatshirt pointed his gun at him and tried to rip the necklace out of his hand.

The two males began running away to the east side of the parking lot and the suspect driver drive across the parking lot and headed north on Route 12, with the victim following behind him.

The Hyundai turned onto Pleasant Valley Road and the victim said one of the passengers in the vehicle fired gunshots at the victim’s car several times.

Officers responded to Pleasant Valley Road and searched the area. Officers then found shell casings in the roadway. There were no injuries reported as a result of the shots fired incident, according to authorities.

Police said it appeared to be an isolated incident and the subjects all knew one another. Detectives with the Groton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division have assumed the investigation, which remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Groton police at 860-441-6712.