GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have made a second arrest Thursday in connection to a shooting outside the Midnight Hooak Lounge in Groton last month, according to authorities.

Groton police were patrolling Pleasant Valley Road when they heard gunfire coming from the area near the Midnight Hookah Lounge. Officers quickly responded to the scene and searched for victims and suspects, but none were located in the immediate area.

Officers learned an altercation broke out inside Midnight Hookah Lounge and the involved parties continued the altercation outside and shot at each other in the parking lot. Police said two dozen rounds had been discharged during the shooting.

During the investigation, police developed multiple suspects involved in the shooting. On Monday, police issued an arrest warrant for Avery-Gathers-Bethea, 25, of New London.

Mugshot of Avery Gathers-Bethea. (SOURCE: Groton Police Department)

According to police, Gathers-Bethea turned himself into Groton Police Headquarters. He was processed and held on a $100,000 bond. He was scheduled to be arraigned at New London Superior Court on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Groton police arrested another suspect in connection to the shooting.

He was charged with first-degree assault by discharge of a firearm, illegal discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Groton Police Department at (860) 441-6712.