Groton police use new program to help keep those with dementia, TBIs safe

New London

by: Tina Detelj

Posted: / Updated:

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Groton police have a new program to keep people with dementia or TBI’s safer especially if they wander out in the community.

It entails being able to register them and get the information to police. Police are also trained with how to deal with people who have dementia or a TBI. They’re working with the Parks and Recreation Department and also at the Groton Senior Center.

And it’s a community wide effort to try to keep people safe.

“The idea that we can kind of have that heads up. There’s more to it than just what meets the eye and we can try to address the issue instead of try to dig through all the possibilities it can be,” said Heather McClelland, Groton Police Officer.

“It’s an empowerment tool for caretakers and their families to say we don’t want this to be happening but it is and this is something that I can do to ensure the safety of my loved one. But also learn about whatever resources are available in the community. So we purposely tried to make it as easy as possible,” said Jessica Patterson, Groton Parks and Recreation.

At the senior center, they have another element they’d like to add to this program and it is a radio frequency bracelet which would allow people searching for someone who has wandered to find them a lot more quickly.

