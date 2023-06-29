GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man faces multiple charges after authorities found a video of him allegedly sexually assaulting a minor on his cell phone, Groton police said.

Police arrested and charged Michael L. Landon, 37, Wednesday with first-degree sexual assault, first-degree possession of child pornography, illegal sexual contact with a victim under 16 years old, employing a minor for an obscene performance and promoting a minor in an obscene performance.

Michael L. Landon (Groton Police Department)

Police initially charged Landon, whose last known address is on Ann Avenue in Mystic, in April with voyeurism with malice, disseminating voyeuristic material and injury or risk of injury to or impairing the morals of children. He was arrested again on two counts of possession of an assault weapon, police said.

During the initial investigation, police seized Landon’s cellular devices and other digital media. They found “illicit sexual content” on his cellphone, including a video depicting him “subjecting a minor to a sexual act which constituted sexual intercourse under state law,” police said.

The department’s Criminal Investigation Division applied for an arrest warrant, which was approved on Wednesday. The Groton Police Department, adult probation and the Ledyard Police Department found Landon on Patricia Court in Ledyard Wednesday afternoon.

Landon is being held on a $1 million bond and is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Groton Town Police Department at (860) 441-6712.