Groton Public Schools receives $100,000 Farm to School grant

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Congressman Joe Courtney was found serving Groton school students lunch on Tuesday.

The lunch program for Groton Public Schools has received some national attention; It is one of only seven school systems which have received a $100,000 Farm to School grant.

The money allows the school system to buy more locally grown vegetables. It helps out the local farms, like Whittle’s Farm in Mystic, and it helps out the students.

It gives them a lot more variety when it comes to local produce. They say that actually helps them eat more vegetables because they have more to choose from. It also helps fund a Farm to School coordinator who helps teach kids about locally grown vegetables.

“Being locally sourced I know the farms I know the farmers and it’s the least we can do for our families,” Ernie Koschmieder told News 8.

