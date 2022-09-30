GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Thrive 55+ in Groton has a lot of programs for seniors and others in the town. They are kicking off a program on Friday, which they say can help save lives.

It’s called Project Lifesaver and it’s basically a small device that has a radio frequency, which someone who wanders can wear. Someone with dementia or a child who has autism would be able to be tracked down if they wander.

“Police are able to track that radio beacon and be able to find them quickly, and that’s the big thing with people that wander is being able to find them quickly,” said Mary Jo Riley, Thrive 55+.

The Groton Police Department would be the only one in eastern Connecticut with the special equipment and training to allow them to track down the device, which would be on the person who has wandered.

“When we respond to the scene, we literally take a handheld antenna out of the car,” said Officer Sean O’Brien, Groton Police Department.

The device is around the same size as a watch and there are even straps to put the device on your wrist. There are other ways to wear it as well, such as putting on a belt or looping it through a shoelace.