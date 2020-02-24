Groton Submarine Base Main Gate closed, library evacuated for reports of suspicious package

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency personnel are on the scene of an active suspicious package report at the Naval Submarine Base New London Monday afternoon.

The Naval base reported that the Main Gate has been closed in response to a suspicious package located in a vehicle at the Pass and I.D. office adjacent to the Main Gate at approximately 2 p.m.

The USS Nautilus Submarine Force Library Museum has also been evacuated of patrons and closed to all nonessential personnel.

The base reports that activities along Crystal Lake Road including the base track and ball fields have been evacuated.

SUBASE Security Forces, NCIS, fire department, and emergency personnel have responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for further details as they become available.