Live Now
WATCH LIVE: A Celebration of Life – A memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant from Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Groton Submarine Base Main Gate closed, library evacuated for reports of suspicious package

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency personnel are on the scene of an active suspicious package report at the Naval Submarine Base New London Monday afternoon.

The Naval base reported that the Main Gate has been closed in response to a suspicious package located in a vehicle at the Pass and I.D. office adjacent to the Main Gate at approximately 2 p.m.

The USS Nautilus Submarine Force Library Museum has also been evacuated of patrons and closed to all nonessential personnel.

The base reports that activities along Crystal Lake Road including the base track and ball fields have been evacuated.

SUBASE Security Forces, NCIS, fire department, and emergency personnel have responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for further details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Groton Submarine Base Main Gate closed, library evacuated for reports of suspicious package

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Groton Submarine Base Main Gate closed, library evacuated for reports of suspicious package"

Waterford police searching for alleged beauty product thieves

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterford police searching for alleged beauty product thieves"

Norwich and Lowell team up to try to save minor league ball

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Norwich and Lowell team up to try to save minor league ball"

Cows on Route 184

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Cows on Route 184"

Mystic Aquarium welcomes African penguin chick

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mystic Aquarium welcomes African penguin chick"

CT officials push to save Norwich Sea Unicorns as MLB plans to terminate affiliation with minor league teams

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT officials push to save Norwich Sea Unicorns as MLB plans to terminate affiliation with minor league teams"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss