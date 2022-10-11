GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Branford Manor has 30 days to fix tenants’ moldy apartments, according to an unanimous vote taken Tuesday night from the Groton Town Council.

The town council, which is separate from the Groton City Council, voted to hold related companies in default of a 30-year tax stabilization agreement. The Groton City Council has spoken about the issue in a closed-door session.

“Our singular focus continues to be taking the aggressive measures necessary to ensure that every remaining issue at Branford Manor is addressed so that residents feel safe and comfortable in their homes,” a statement from the company reads. “Certified, third-party, licensed industrial hygienists have inspected every apartment they have been allowed access to by residents at Branford Manor and we will continue to work in good faith with the City and Town of Groton on the comprehensive strategy to ensure all of the necessary repairs are completed as quickly as possible.”

Tenants showed News 8 the property on Monday, explaining the mold they see in medicine cabinets, showers and ceilings. Humidity in some apartments is at more than 60%, according to the city, which is causing mold to grow.

There have been at least 16 public health orders issued against the property since Sept. 8, according to the town council. There have also been numerous rental housing code violations since Sept. 26.

The town council’s motion states it will default on the deal it had with Branford Manor Preservation regarding the low-income, subsidized rental housing complex. The motion originally gave the company 60 days to fix the issue. That was then reduced to 30.