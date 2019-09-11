Groton, U.S. Navy, remembers 9/11 with flag retirement ceremony

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — More flags are now being retired in the same flames, which were part of the 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Submarine Force Library and Museum at the Sub Base in Groton on Wednesday.

The ceremony was very touching. They talked a lot about 9/11 and each event that happened that day. They also talked about the service to our country and a flag was retired piece by piece in remembrance.

9/11 remembrance and flag retirement ceremony at the Submarine Force Library & Museum in Groton, Conn. (9/11/2019)

“To me, remembering 9/11 is about remembering the unfortunate hate and evil that still does exist but it also gives us a chance to remember those brave men and women and first responders. And then brothers in arms that have gone since 9/11 to defend freedom and democracy around the world,” Raj Sochi from the U.S. Navy said.

We’re told the ashes from the flags are buried in one spot and then those metal rings are buried in another.

